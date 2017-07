High-tech and high-touch the sweet spot for banking

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head – Retail Banking & Wealth Management, Emirates NBD, talks at the SAP Financial Services Forum about how banks can compete successfully if they pick up the pace of innovation, the need to rewire the back end to keep up with front end innovation, the future of robots in financial services, and how in the world of digital, analogue can be the biggest differentiator.