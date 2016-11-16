 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit digital insurance agenda.com
« All videos

Blockchain can simplify post-trade world

16 November 2016 | 4680 views | 0

Robert Palatnick, DTCC Managing Director and Chief Technology Architect, discusses the power of a shared, secured, distributed database to streamline post-trade processes such as proxy voting and corporation-to-investor communication, the contribution blockchain can make to resilience by removing single points of failure, and the fact it will take time to establish the exact value of distributed ledger and to build on successful pilots to simplify the environment going forward.

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)
Log in to receive notifications when someone posts a comment

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.volantetch.com/volpayVisit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8795 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8327 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8191 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6612 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter