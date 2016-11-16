Blockchain can simplify post-trade world

Robert Palatnick, DTCC Managing Director and Chief Technology Architect, discusses the power of a shared, secured, distributed database to streamline post-trade processes such as proxy voting and corporation-to-investor communication, the contribution blockchain can make to resilience by removing single points of failure, and the fact it will take time to establish the exact value of distributed ledger and to build on successful pilots to simplify the environment going forward.