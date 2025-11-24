Revolut achieves $75 billion valuation

Revolut has completed a share sale, valuing the company at $75 billion.

The transaction was led by Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer, Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from a broad group of investors including Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z), Franklin Templeton, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.*



The sale also included investment from NVentures, the venture capital arm of NVIDIA, which in September pledged £2 billion to fund AI innovation and development in the UK,.



The $75 billion valuation is underpinned by powerful business momentum and strong financial performance. Revolut’s 2024 revenue grew 72% to $4.0 billion, with profit before tax increasing 149% to $1.4 billion. The global retail customer base has now surpassed 65 million, while Revolut Business has achieved $1 billion in annualised revenue.



The company is continuing its push into new global markets, including its final banking authorisation and upcoming launch in Mexico, its banking incorporation licence in Colombia, and upcoming launch in India.



Nik Storonsky, CEO & co-founder of Revolut, comments: “This milestone reflects the remarkable progress we have made in the last twelve months towards our vision of building the first truly global bank, serving 100 million customers across 100 countries. I’d like to thank our team for their determination and energy, and for believing that it is possible to build a global financial and technology leader from Europe.”