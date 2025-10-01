Revolut still the worst UK firm for fraud complaints, warns Which?

Revolut has once again recorded the highest number of fraud and scam complaints escalated to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

0

Data exclusively obtained by Which? reveals that fraud complaints from customers of the e-money provider continue to outstrip all banks, as they did in 2023.



The consumer champion submitted a Freedom of Information request to the FOS, asking for the top 10 firms named in APP fraud and scam complaints it received in 2024 and 2025 to date.



In the 2024 calendar year, Revolut customers referred a mammoth 3,242 APP fraud complaints to the FOS, while the rest of the top three was made up by Monzo (2,344 complaints received) and Barclays (1,704).



The data covering 2025 to date paints a very similar picture, although Monzo and Barclays have switched places.



Monzo has the highest percentage of APP fraud complaints where the FOS found in favour of the customer - indicating its customers were the most likely to have been wrongly denied reimbursement.



In 2024, the FOS received 2,631 other fraud and scam complaints (not APP fraud) from Revolut customers. The rest of the top three was made up by Monzo (with 1,810 complaints) and Barclays (1,461).



The same firms are set to be the worst in 2025, according to data covering the first eight months of the year. Revolut also has the highest uphold reimbursement rate of 37% for non-APP scams and fraud.



Other data and complaints highlight ongoing concerns about how fraud is handled at Revolut.



Which? issued a warning about a sophisticated attack affecting business customers back in March 2024, expressingits concerns that Revolut had rejected their requests for reimbursement.



Two fraud victims highlighted in that story had to take their complaints to the FOS and faced a wait of more than a year before Revolut was told to reimburse them. One had lost £165,000 and was on the brink of bankruptcy - he later featured in a BBC Panorama investigation that revealed that Revolut was named in almost 10,000 complaints to Action Fraud in 2023.



This was more than any other major UK bank, including high street giant Barclays, which received 7,874 fraud reports, Lloyds Bank (7,395) and HSBC (5,467).



Revolut also fares badly when you look at Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) data exposing the firms that receive the most money as a result of APP fraud: for every £1m received into consumer accounts at Revolut, £756 of it was related to APP scams (in 2023).



This data indicates the businesses doing the worst job of preventing criminals from using their accounts to commit fraud. Although Revolut's figure wasn't nearly as high as smaller payment firms, including Skrill, it was significantly higher than high street banks and digital rivals such as Monzo and Starling.



Respondiong to the data, Revolut, says: "Each potential fraud case concerning a Revolut customer is carefully investigated and assessed independently of other cases. Revolut takes fraud and the industry-wide risk of customers being coerced by organised criminals, incredibly seriously.



"We have robust protections in place for our millions of customers and analyse over a billion transactions a month. Our Financial Crime prevention team now makes up more than a third of our total global workforce of 10,000+ employees, and half of the data scientists at Revolut are working on Financial Crime-related topics or products. We have developed sophisticated AI models capable of spotting and blocking potentially fraudulent transactions using hundreds of internal and eternal data points. In 2024, we prevented over £600m of potential fraud against our customers."