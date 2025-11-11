/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Charles Schwab to buy private markets platform Forge for $660m

Wall Street broker Charles Schwab has splashed out $660m to acquire investment platform Forge Global in a sign of the growing interest in private investment markets.

  0 Be the first to comment

Charles Schwab to buy private markets platform Forge for $660m

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Forge Global, which is based in San Francisco, enables retail investors to buy stakes in private companies, including late-stage startups.

The secondary trading platform has a minimum investment level of $5,000 and has facilitated more than $17bn in pirvate transactions to date. 

Charles Schwab currently has more than 46 million accounts and $11.6trn in assets under management. The firm has been a pioneer in the retail investment market. Back in the 1990s, it was one of the first online dealing platforms to provide retail investors with access to stock trading.

This market boomed during the lockdown caused by the global pandemic, as seen by the rise of other online dealing platforms such as Robinhood.

Private markets investment has long been a niche part of the investment world due to numerous factors such as high barriers to entry, the use of manual processing and an absence of standardised data.

However, as investors have started to look further afield for greater returns, private markets have become much more attractive.

Consequently, efforts have been made to democrsatise access to this asset class, to modernise the technology involved and to improve the availability of data. 

The acquisition of Forge Global follows the respective launches of Charles Schwab Alternative Investments Select and Schwab Private Issuer Equity Services earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in September, Robinhood launched a fund to provide retail investors with access to private markets. And in October, Morgan Stanley acquired private shares platfrom EquityZen, while S&P Global spent $1.8bn to acquire private markets data provider With Intelligence.

"With the pool of private companies growing and remaining private for longer, a leading platform for individual investors to participate in private markets offers durable, strategic value," said Charles Schwab president and CEO Rick Wurster.

"We expect meaningful growth in this space and believe our platform will become a go-to venue where retail investors discover new investment opportunities.”

 

Sponsored [Webinar] PREDICT 2026: Stablecoins in Transition: Regulatory, Technological and Market Forecasts
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Charles Schwab & Co Forge Global

Channels

/wealth management /retail banking /markets

Keywords

asset management mergers and acquisitions portfolio management trade execution

Comments: (0)

Related news

/markets

Morgan Stanley to buy private shares platform EquityZen

/markets

S&P Global to buy private markets data firm for $1.8bn

/markets

LSE and Crowdcube open up private markets to retail investors

/markets

Robinhood unveils fund to give retail investors access to private markets

/retail

TD Bank to offload $14bn Charles Schwab stake

/regulation

Charles Schwab pays $187m to settle SEC robo-advisor charges

/regulation

Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] PREDICT 2026: Stablecoins in Transition: Regulatory, Technological and Market ForecastsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] PREDICT 2026: Stablecoins in Transition: Regulatory, Technological and Market Forecasts

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept