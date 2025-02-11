/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

TD Bank to offload $14bn Charles Schwab stake

TD Bank has agreed to sell its 10.1% stake in investment firm Charles Schwab for about C$20 billion (US$14.6 billion) after taxes.

  0 Be the first to comment

TD Bank to offload $14bn Charles Schwab stake

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The bank says it will put C$8 billion of the funds toward share buybacks, with the rest ploughed back into the Canadian business as it seeks to fuel organic growth.

The sale is part of a strategic review at TD after it agreed to pay more than $3 billion in penalties after pleading guilty to violating US anti-money laundering federal laws.

The bank is also facing a cap on the size of its US retail banking business, affecting its ability to generate earnings growth.

The Schwab deal is the first major move for new CEO Raymond Chun, who took over this month in the wake of the retirement of Bharat Masrani, who left after a 10 year stint following the US settlement.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] The ISO 20022 for CBPR+ deadline is looming: Are financial organisations prepared?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Charles Schwab & Co TD Bank

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

mergers and acquisitions money laundering

Comments: (0)

[On-Demand Webinar] PREDICT 2025: What the National Payments Vision means for the UKFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] PREDICT 2025: What the National Payments Vision means for the UK

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept