/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

S&P Global to buy private markets data firm for $1.8bn

S&P Global has struck a deal to buy private market data provider With Intelligence for $1.8 billion.

  0 Be the first to comment

S&amp;P Global to buy private markets data firm for $1.8bn

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Founded in 1998, With Intelligence offers clients proprietary, actionable intelligence sourced directly from limited partners/investment allocators and general partners/fund managers. In 2023 it secured majority investment from Motive Partners, and now serves 3000 customers globally, with revenue set to hit $130 million in 2025.

The acquisition considerably expands S&P Global's data coverage and capabilities across private markets — and enhances its value proposition for general partners, limited partners, intermediaries and advisors.

With alternative assets expected to approach $40 trillion by the end of the decade, S&P says the deal accelerates its strategy of driving innovation and transparency throughout the private markets value chain by delivering end-to-end data, intelligence and connectivity.

Martina Cheung, CEO, S&P Global, says: "Private markets is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing areas of global finance and providing innovative and differentiated data, benchmarks and workflow solutions in this space is a key strategic priority for S&P Global.

"With the addition of With Intelligence, we are expanding the trusted legacy of S&P Global into private markets — bringing the same rigor, data quality and analytical depth that have defined our leadership."

Sponsored [Webinar] Growing Pains: Evolving Core Banking for an Age of AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

With Intelligence S&P Global

Channels

/markets

Keywords

market data distribution mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] Fintechs, Regulation and Innovation: The Competitive Advantage of ComplianceFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Fintechs, Regulation and Innovation: The Competitive Advantage of Compliance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept