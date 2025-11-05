/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Stripe demos face payments with NEC

Stripe is exploring the integration of NEC's face recognition technology into its POS terminal for in-person payments.

  0 Be the first to comment

Stripe demos face payments with NEC

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

On show at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the two firm says that by combining Stripe's payment terminals, payment services, and functions with NEC's face recognition technology, they aim to provide secure and convenient hands-free payments at the checkout.

Available in 25 countries, the Stripe Terminal integrates in-store and online payments to provide merchants with real-time customer insights via a unified dashboard.

Daniel Heffernan, product lead of Stripe Japan, says: "Through this collaboration, Stripe is proud to support NEC's world- renowned face recognition technology, enabling its use for payments through our unified commerce solution."

Sponsored [Webinar] Banking on Stablecoins: Accelerating Cross-Border Payments in the US, UK and Europe
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Stripe NEC Payments

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

biometrics

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

PopID and Toshiba team on face payments

/payments

Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

/payments

SmilePay rolls out face payments in Azerbaijan

/retail

VTB tests AR and face pay technology

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[On-Demand Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & PrioritiesFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & Priorities

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept