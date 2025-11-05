Stripe demos face payments with NEC

Stripe is exploring the integration of NEC's face recognition technology into its POS terminal for in-person payments.

On show at the Singapore Fintech Festival, the two firm says that by combining Stripe's payment terminals, payment services, and functions with NEC's face recognition technology, they aim to provide secure and convenient hands-free payments at the checkout.



Available in 25 countries, the Stripe Terminal integrates in-store and online payments to provide merchants with real-time customer insights via a unified dashboard.



Daniel Heffernan, product lead of Stripe Japan, says: "Through this collaboration, Stripe is proud to support NEC's world- renowned face recognition technology, enabling its use for payments through our unified commerce solution."