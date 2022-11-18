Visa brings face payments and animated digital cards to World Cup

Visa is using the upcoming Fifa World Cup to show off some of its new technology, including face payments and instantly-issued prepaid cards with animated art.

As Fifa's official payment technology partner, Visa is looking to make a splash at the controversial tournament, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.



With more than one million fans expected to travel for the tournament, Visa has installed 5300 contactless-enabled payment terminals at official venues.



It is also working with Qatar National Bank and POP ID to let customers authenticate their payments with their faces at a handful of coffee shops.



Meanwhile, some cardholders in Doha will be able to scan a QR code to get instantly issued a digital prepaid card featuring animated art of the tournament's official mascot La'eeb.



Visa is also working with local banks to help SMBs accept contactless payments via NFC-enabled Android devices and is also bringing tap-to-pay to taxis.