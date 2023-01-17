PopID and Toshiba team on face payments

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is integrating facial verification technology from PopID into its POS and self-service products.

PopID's PopPay technology enables customers to authenticate their identity for payment using AI-based facial verification software.



Toshiba is looking to offer the tech to its clients in the restaurant, convenience store, grocery and other retail segments.



One of the first examples will see PopPay biometric cameras incorporated within the Toshiba Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk.



Customers who opt-in can scan items using the Pro-X scanner and then select the on-screen PopPay button to have their face scanned. PopPay then authenticates loyalty and payment without requiring a card or phone.



Rance Poehler, CEO, Toshiba Global Commerce Solution, says: "We are excited to partner with PopID to deliver speed, ease of use, and convenience to retailers and their shoppers."