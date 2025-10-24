EBAday 2026: Fintech Zone applications now open

Are you a fintech startup ready to showcase your innovation to Europe’s leading payments and transaction banking executives? The Fintech Zone at EBAday 2026 is your opportunity to do just that, and applications are now open.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Hosted by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra, EBAday is Europe’s premier payments conference, bringing together senior professionals from across the financial services ecosystem. The Fintech Zone is a dedicated space within the event where selected early-stage companies present their working products or proofs of concept to a panel of expert judges and influential banking leaders.

Why apply?

Participating in the Fintech Zone offers:

Unmatched exposure to decision-makers from top European banks and financial institutions.

Live pitching opportunities in front of a high-profile audience.

Networking with potential partners, investors, and collaborators.

Media coverage and visibility through Finextra and EBAday channels.

A chance to be crowned the Fintech Zone Winner, a title that brings prestige and momentum.

Looking back: Fintech Zone 2025

At EBAday 2025, held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, the Fintech Zone celebrated its 20th anniversary with a record-breaking 70+ applications from 8 countries, including the USA and New Zealand. Sixteen standout startups were selected to pitch live, showcasing cutting-edge solutions across identity, compliance, payments, and AI.

The 2025 winner, Authologic, wowed judges with their modular, no-code onboarding workflows that integrate digital IDs and identity wallets into existing KYC/AML infrastructure, eliminating manual checks and mitigating fraud risks.

Could you be next?

If your fintech is building solutions that drive innovation, collaboration, and transformation in financial services, we want to hear from you. Whether you're tackling digital identity, embedded finance, ESG data, cross-border payments, or AI-driven compliance, the Fintech Zone is your stage.

Apply and get ready to pitch your vision at the heart of European fintech here.