/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

EBAday 2026: Fintech Zone applications now open

Are you a fintech startup ready to showcase your innovation to Europe’s leading payments and transaction banking executives? The Fintech Zone at EBAday 2026 is your opportunity to do just that, and applications are now open.

  0 Be the first to comment

EBAday 2026: Fintech Zone applications now open

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Hosted by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra, EBAday is Europe’s premier payments conference, bringing together senior professionals from across the financial services ecosystem. The Fintech Zone is a dedicated space within the event where selected early-stage companies present their working products or proofs of concept to a panel of expert judges and influential banking leaders.

Why apply?

Participating in the Fintech Zone offers:

  • Unmatched exposure to decision-makers from top European banks and financial institutions.
  • Live pitching opportunities in front of a high-profile audience.
  • Networking with potential partners, investors, and collaborators.
  • Media coverage and visibility through Finextra and EBAday channels.
  • A chance to be crowned the Fintech Zone Winner, a title that brings prestige and momentum.

Looking back: Fintech Zone 2025

At EBAday 2025, held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, the Fintech Zone celebrated its 20th anniversary with a record-breaking 70+ applications from 8 countries, including the USA and New Zealand. Sixteen standout startups were selected to pitch live, showcasing cutting-edge solutions across identity, compliance, payments, and AI.

The 2025 winner, Authologic, wowed judges with their modular, no-code onboarding workflows that integrate digital IDs and identity wallets into existing KYC/AML infrastructure, eliminating manual checks and mitigating fraud risks.

Could you be next?

If your fintech is building solutions that drive innovation, collaboration, and transformation in financial services, we want to hear from you. Whether you're tackling digital identity, embedded finance, ESG data, cross-border payments, or AI-driven compliance, the Fintech Zone is your stage.

Apply and get ready to pitch your vision at the heart of European fintech here

Sponsored [Webinar] Fintechs, Regulation and Innovation: The Competitive Advantage of Compliance
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Channels

/payments /predictions /start ups

Keywords

ebaday innovation mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

EBAday 2026 heads to Copenhagen: Early bird registration now open

/payments

EBAday 2025: What is the implementation feasibility of VoP and instant payments?

/payments

EBAday 2025: Solving for low-value cross-border payments

/regulation

EBAday 2025: Are we ready for ISO 20022?

/payments

EBAday 2025: What's next for instant payments?

/payments

EBAday 2025: How can banks achieve excellence in payments?

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] From Data Deluge to AI Advantage: Prioritising Resilience, Security, and Exceptional CXFinextra Promoted[Webinar] From Data Deluge to AI Advantage: Prioritising Resilience, Security, and Exceptional CX

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept