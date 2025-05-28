EBAday 2025: Authologic wins the Fintech Zone

EBAday 2025 hosted 16 pioneering startups to present their proof of concepts to a panel of judges in Paris, France.

Authologic were crowned the winners of the seventh annual EBAday Fintech Zone, coming out on top from 16 finalists, who were chosen out of over 70 international applicants.

Authologic was developed to "supercharge" existing KYC with e-IDs. Responding to the influx of fraud and deepfakes online, Authologic created a platform where digital identity verification can be seamless and automatic. Without manual checks, and avoiding deepfakes or forged documents, the firm is able to add digital IDs to existing KYC/KYB and AML infrastructure. The goal of Authologic is to build trust back into the internet and make identity reliable, secure, and easy.

Authologic’s proof of concept was presented by co-founder Jarek Sygitowicz and head of product Florentyna Frend. Responding to the win and providing a snapshot introduction of the business, Sygitowicz said: "Thank you very much. I'm very surprised and humbled. We are building a global e-ID hub, so we are aggregating all the government issued digital IDs, identity wallets and bank IDs into single API. If you are KYC/AML regulated company and you need e-IDs because of eIDAS 2.0 Regulation, come see me and let's chat about business. Thank you!"

Each fintech had a ten-minute slot to showcase their products and plan, and were shortlisted based on their innovative and cutting-edge concepts. The finalists this year exhibited dynamic solutions for cross-border payments processing, customer personalisation, financial crime, fraud, compliance, financial advisory, and onboarding processes.

The 15 other finalists who presented at the Fintech Zone were: A352 SARL, Adhara Ltd., Adnitio, Bankify Oy, Cavefish, Consilient Inc., Instnt, Izi Payments Limited, KM2 FinCrime Limited, Open Finance AI, pAIscreen Limited, StopCrime GmbH, Tell Money Limited, ToriiPay, and Trustfull.

Sitting on the panel of judges at EBAday’s Fintech Zone 2025 were:

Michael Knetsch, tribe lead instant payments, cash management, Deutsche Bank;

Paul Thomalla, non-executive director, Unifits;

Teresa Connors, managing director, Payment Matters;

John Mitchell, director, Sell IT Better;

Vincent Brennan, banking and payments advisor, Accenture; and

Kate Frankish, retail banking and payments advisor, Pay.UK.

Announcing the winning fintech, EBA director Daniel Szmukler said: "We had a really tough time coming down on a final result, because the pitches were so good. So many close runs, but at the end, one stood out a little bit more than the others."