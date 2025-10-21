EBAday 2026 heads to Copenhagen: Early bird registration now open

The European payments and transaction banking community will gather in Copenhagen on 16-17 June for the 21st edition of EBAday, the continent’s leading summit for industry professionals. Hosted at the Bella Centre, EBAday 2026 promises two days of high-impact networking, strategic insight, and forward-looking discussion.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Organised by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra, EBAday has long been the go-to event for senior executives from banks, fintechs, and infrastructure providers. The 2026 edition will continue this tradition, offering a platform to explore the latest trends in payments, open banking, compliance, digital identity, and cross-border innovation.

Why Copenhagen?

Denmark’s capital is a fitting choice for this year’s summit. Recognised as one of Europe’s most digitally advanced societies, Copenhagen offers a thriving fintech ecosystem and world-class infrastructure. McKinsey ranks Denmark third in Europe for fintech funding per capita, and the World Bank has consistently named it one of the easiest places to do business.

What to expect

Attendees can look forward to:

Expert-led panels and workshops tackling the most pressing issues in payments and transaction banking.

Exclusive insights into emerging technologies and regulatory developments.

Opportunities to meet trailblazing startups in the dedicated Fintech Zone.

Networking with senior decision-makers from across Europe and beyond.

Early bird tickets available until 1 December



EBA and Finextra have introduced early bird tickets for the first time. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save! Attendees who register before 1 December 2025 will benefit from discounted rates.

Register now to secure your place at EBAday 2026 and take advantage of the early bird offer here.