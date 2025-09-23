/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

CommBank x15ventures strikes deal with fintech fund Triple Bubble

CommBank's venture-scaling arm x15ventures has struck a talent-sharing and investment deal with fintech fund Tiple Bubble.

The partnership includes an investment, exploration of new fintech opportunities using x15’s bank-safe venture stack, and the development of a mutual mentorship and talent exchange programmes.

X15 managing director Toby Norton-Smith explains: “We’ve built a model that’s proven effective in helping startups scale while deepening the CommBank proposition - but there’s always room to improve, especially in how we identify future ventures and talent. Partnering with Triple Bubble strengthens our role as a bridge between corporate and startup - opening venture opportunities that can benefit from our capability, while giving fintech founders and bank talent the chance to learn complementary skills,”

Founded in 2024 Triple Bubble provides capital and strategic guidance at the startup, scale-up, and liquidity stages, "the three ‘bubbles’ where fintechs need it most", says co-founder Don Pym.

"Our fintech ecosystem is thriving but still underserved," he says. "What fintech founders need is capital, access to mentors, and large companies that believe in them. With CommBank stepping up, we’re bridging critical gaps in Australian fintech investment"

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

