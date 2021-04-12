Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Identitii Payable

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CommBank&#39;s x15ventures takes minority stake in bill pay startup Payable

CommBank's x15ventures takes minority stake in bill pay startup Payable

CommBank's x15ventures has invested £1 million for a significant minority stake in Identitii bill payment subsidiary Payable.

Under the terms of the transaction, Identitii will hold 51.3% of the issued capital of Payble, x15ventures will hold 26.7% and founding director Elliott Donazzan will retain a 7.3% stake.

Payable plans to launch with accreditation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to receive banking data under the government’s consumer data right laws.

Payble helps fix failed or late bill payments before they happen, using Open Banking technology to validate funds are available in a consumers’ linked bank account before a bill is due. It also provides consumers with a means to add funds or change payment details. If a customer needs more time to pay, Payble also offers instalment plans, bill smoothing or a payment extension.

Elliott Donazzan, CEO, Payble, says: “Over 500 million bills are sent to Australian consumers every year and over 75 million of those aren’t paid on time. This is a huge problem for Aussie businesses who spend time and money following up on late payments, fielding calls from customers about their billing details or retrying payments when they fail.”

This is the sixth investment for x15ventures, but it is the first minority equity stake in an existing business. Four other start-ups - Home-In, Vonto, Credit Savvy and Backr - were created by CBA, while hospitality app business Doshii was acquired.

Chris Austin, who leads CBA's business development team, will sit on the board of Payable as the bank roll out a pilot of the technology a large un-named customer and contemplates increasing its stake to become a majority owner.

Related Companies

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Identitii Payable

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry[New Report] The Future of Cloud 2021 - Evolving the Financial Services Industry
Find out more

Trending

Related News
CBA ups tech spending budget by a further $1 billion
/retail

CBA ups tech spending budget by a further $1 billion

CBA’s venture building entity, x15ventures, throws support behind OwnHome
/startups

CBA’s venture building entity, x15ventures, throws support behind OwnHome

Start-up givvable wins backing from CBA and Microsoft

24 Jul 2020

Smart receipt app Slyp wins CBA backing

11 May 2020

Commonwealth Bank of Australia sets up venture building unit

03 Feb 2020

Klarna picks up $200 million investment from CBA; launches in Australia

30 Jan 2020

CommBank builds $5 billion digital war chest

07 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. HSBC to move 1200 UK call centre staff to permanent home working

  3. Government of India has ruled that crypto incomes are to be subjected to taxation

  4. Fintech is here to stay, says JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon

  5. Fintech billionaires revealed: Who is on the 2021 rich list?

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?