Nvidia invests in £2 billion into UK AI ecosystem including Revolut, Nscale - Bloomberg

Nvidia Corp has pledged £2 billion to fund AI innovation and development in the UK, investing in AI companies, fintech firms, and startups.

Bloomberg reported that the technology giant is committed to lifting the UK as an AI hub, and funding research for AI and supercomputing.

Revolut is among the beneficiaries of Nvidia’s investment, along with a £500 million stake each in AI datacentre Nscale and self-driving startup Wayve. PolyAI, Synthesia, Latent Labs, and Basecamp Research will also receive funding from Nvidia.

Venture capital firms Accel, Balderton Capital, Hoxton Ventures, Phoenix Court, and Air Street Capital facilitated the investments.

The announcement was made in London, where Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and US president Donald Trump were both attending the Windsor Castle state banquet. The plan aligns with commitments from the UK government to boost AI growth and technology development.

In June 2025, Nvidia joined Microsoft in becoming a partner for Barclays London innovation hub.