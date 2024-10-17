Klarna BNPL integrates with Apple Pay

Klarna buy now, pay leter credit is now available to users checking out on Apple Pay online and in apps with an iPhone and iPad.

Eligible Apple Pay users in the US and UK will have first access to Klarna’s payment offerings, including pay later in three or four installments with no interest or over longer periods. The global expansion will continue with Canada slated to launch in the coming months.



“Consumers around the world have been asking for Klarna on Apple Pay, so I'm super proud to let them know it’s here," says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna. "This is a big step toward our mission to offer consumers Klarna at every checkout.“



Eligible users can select 'Other Cards & Pay Later Options' when checking out on Apple Pay with an iPhone or iPad, and then select Klarna to access the products that are available to them. Once they agree to the terms, they can double-click the side button and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID to confirm their purchase. Before approving the purchase, Klarna will make a new lending decision, using its underwriting checks.



Klarna's arrival as an Apple Pay payment option follows in the steps of Monzo, which was the first in the UK to offer BNPL as part of the roll out of the new iOS 18 operating system. In the US, Apple has announced that users will be able to redeem rewards with Discover credit cards, as well as apply for loans directly through BNPL firm Affirm.



The new integrations come just months after Apple killed off its own buy now, pay later service to focus on working with third parties for instalment loans.



Other banks understood to be prepping for an early launch include ANZ in Australia, HSBC in the UK, CaixaBank in Spain and Citi Synchrony, and issuers with Fiserv in the US.