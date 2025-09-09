BBVA Spain taps Ripple for digital asset custody services

Ripple has signed an agreement with BBVA to provide its digital asset custody technology to the Spanish bank.
Editorial
The move supports BBVA’s recent announcement of its new crypto-asset trading and custody service for bitcoin and ether, which it has made available to retail customers in Spain.
Through the agreement, BBVA will apply Ripple’s digital asset self-custody technology for the safekeeping of tokenized assets, including crypto-assets.
The technology is already in use at BBVA's Turkish subsidiary Garanti BBVA and at BBVA Switzerland.
Francisco Maroto, head of digital assets at BBVA, says: “Ripple’s custody solution allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology that meets the highest security and operational standards, allowing BBVA to directly provide an end-to-end custody service to its customers. Through this agreement we can deliver on our goal of supporting our customers to explore digital assets, backed by the strength and security of a bank like BBVA.”