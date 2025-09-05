Citi has signed an agreement with BlackRock to manage $80 billion in assets for Citi Wealth clients managed by Citi Investment Management (CIM).

BlackRock has been appointed by the banking giant to deliver new customised portfolios to thousands of Citi Wealth clients, based in over 100 countries. The collaboration will kick off in Q4.

The agreement will give Citi private bankers and investment managers access to BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth technology, and have CIM employees join BlackRock as portfolio managers.

Andy Sieg, Citi head of wealth, commented: “We want to bring best-in-class advice, solutions and service to our clients, and we want to serve more of the world’s changemakers. With this offering, we can accomplish both. It brings together the sophisticated relationship-driven and market-based advice of our bankers, backed by the insights of our own Chief Investment Office, with the renowned investment expertise and innovative technology capabilities of BlackRock.”

