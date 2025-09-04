Boerse Stuttgart launches pan-European settlement platform for tokenized assets

Boerse Stuttgart is rolling out Seturion, a pan-European, blockchain-based platform for the settlement of tokenized assets, within and across national borders.

Available to banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms, The German exchange says Seturion will make the settlement of transactions within any asset class significantly faster and more cost-efficient. The modular settlement solution supports tokenized assets on public and private blockchains as well as cash settlement against central bank money and on-chain cash.



Successfully tested as part of the ECB blockchain trials with leading European banks, Seturion is already in use at BX Digital, the Finma regulated DLT trading facility in Switzerland.



Boerse Stuttgart says all trading venues in Europe can connect to the settlement facility and make it available to market participants via their existing connections.



Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart comments: "With a truly open architecture, we want to overcome current national settlement infrastructure silos and turn a unified European capital market into reality. So we designed Seturion as an industry solution: It is open to all market participants and we are looking forward to building and scaling Seturion together with them.“



Seturion’s leadership team will be headed by Dr. Lidia Kurt, alongside deputy Sven Wilke, chief product officer Dirk Kruwinnus, and CTO Samuel Bisig. The business will be chaired by Lucas Bruggeman, CEO of BX Swiss Exchange. A license application to BaFin under the DLT Pilot Regime has been submitted by Boerse Stuttgart Group.



Says Kurt: "With Seturion, market participants across Europe can tap into new business opportunities around tokenized assets. Our partners benefit from significant cost savings in settlement of up to 90 percent. We have been building our unique infrastructure for several years. With Seturion, we are now leveraging this infrastructure to scale across Europe."