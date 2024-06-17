Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Boerse Stuttgart Digital hires Solaris tech lead as CTO

The digital assets arm of Boerse Stuttgart has hired Solaris tech chief Dennis Winter as CTO.

In his new role, Winter will be responsible for software development, IT operations and IT security, managing a team of 70 staff in Berlin and Ljubljana.

Winter joins from German fintech bank Solaris, where he has worked since 2016 and most recently served as CTO.

"Boerse Stuttgart Digital combines technical innovation with regulatory reliability, drawing on over 160 years of Boerse Stuttgart Group’s experience in capital markets," says Winter. "The integrated solutions for brokerage, exchange, and custody are tailored precisely to meet the needs of institutional players in the European crypto market. I look forward to further strengthening and expanding our market position with my dedicated team."

