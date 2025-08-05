/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Asset manager associations join international blockchain initiative

The respective trade associations for the UK and Singapore's asset management industries have signed up to Project Guardian, a cross-border initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and designed to promote use-cases for blockchain.

  0 Be the first to comment

Asset manager associations join international blockchain initiative

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The UK's Investment Association (IA) and the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) are the first domestic trade assocations and asset management-specific bodies to join the initiative, a move which is in order to explore the potential of blockchain and asset tokenisation.

In addition to a number of banks and asset managers, the project also counts regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority as members. 

The announcement adds further momentum to the development of DLT within the investment industry. Tokenisation and digital assets have the potential to transform the market via operational benefits - such as the removal of various intermediaries, and a more accessible market to a broader range of investors.

However, these benefits are dependent on the development of more use cases that can operate at scale as well as established industry frameworks and standards. 

"Tokenisation and digital markets are a huge focus area with significant growth potential for the UK investment management industry," said IA chief executive Chris Cummings. "Blockchain and tokenised assets are not constrained by borders, and the Investment Association is delighted to have been invited to join Project Guardian to drive international coordination as we design the future of the global financial system."

"Tokenisation offers real potential to enhance cross-border access and efficiency while reducing costs, making investments accessible," added Carmen Wee, CEO of IMAS. "A trusted and inclusive digital economy must be built on connectivity and cooperation. IMAS is committed to working with our partners to build a resilient and interoperable ecosystem, one where investors and managers better understand the opportunities and risks of tokenised assets."

Sponsored [New Impact Study] How can Businesses Bridge the Gaps in their Cashflow?
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Monetary Authority of Singapore Investment Association

Channels

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /wealth management /devops /financial inclusion /markets

Keywords

asset management blockchain portfolio management

Comments: (0)

Related news

/wholesale

ANZ joins MAS-led asset tokenisation project

/markets

Deutsche Bank joins MAS-led asset tokenisation project

/crypto

Singapore Fintech Festival 2022: Inside Project Guardian

/crypto

Global banks test DeFi protocols for FX and Government bond transactions

Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and RegulationFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and Regulation

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept