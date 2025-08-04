NatWest and Google to boost UK startups with AI tools and training

NatWest is working with Google Cloud to support entrepreneurs on the UK lender's business Accelerator with access to AI tools, cloud technology, and expert training.

1 Like 0

In a survey of 1000 businesses operating across 10 sectors, Natwest identified a number of 'future fit' businesses that were more likely to embrace data analysis to inform most or all of the significant decisions they make. Among the 1000 businesses sampled, those that were deemed future fit, were also almost twice as likely to have begun to implement artificial intelligence tools and capabilities compared to the average business surveyed.



To support UK businesses, Google Cloud will provide NatWest’s Accelerator community with practical training on AI implementation and digital marketing, delivered through events at NatWest’s nationwide network of Accelerator hubs and the NatWest Accelerator app.



Eligible startups will also receive Google Cloud credits to build, test, and scale their operations on Google’s infrastructure - reducing the cost and technical barriers for businesses on their AI journey.



Google will also partner with the bank on the NatWest Accelerator Pitch competition, a new £1 million competition helping to identify the next generation of UK innovators. Five entrepreneurs will take to the stage in Manchester to deliver a 15 minute pitch on their businesses’ journey and growth plans - with the winner set to receive £70,000 for their business. Entrepreneurs will be judged on their business models, innovative growth strategies, and the impact that the prize money will have on their future success.



Darren Pirie, head of the NatWest Group Accelerator, says: " With technology evolving at an extraordinary pace, we are working hard to ensure that our customers are supported to develop the digital skills they’ll need to drive their growth. By embedding access to Google’s world-class expertise across our Accelerator, we are providing the practical support needed to help entrepreneurs understand AI and the benefits it could have for their business.”