NatWest selects first five startups for Fintech Growth programme

NatWest has selected five startups to take part in its first 'Fintech Growth' programme.
The UK bank launched the programme in December to help pre-Series A startups to lean on the resources, expertise and networks of an established high-street bank to help them scale-up and drive the bank's innovation pipeline.
Following a rigorous process of pitches, presentations and interviews, TunicPay, Ask Silver, mmob, Aperidata and Sprive were selected to take part in the initiative.
The small cohort boasts opportunities to connect, learn and build networks with other fellow fintechs, coaches and NatWest’s dedicated Innovation function over a ten-week series of workshops.
Lee McNabb, head of payments strategy & partnerships at NatWest, comments: “Payments is a network business and the days where big banks do everything themselves are over. To succeed in meeting customer needs and keeping them secure in their payment experiences we must embrace collaboration, partnership and learning through others. This is why I’m a huge supporter of the Fintech Growth programme. Working together with a talented and thought-provoking group of entrepreneurs can only bring good things for the market and our customers.”
About the 5 successful fintechs
- Tunic Pay is building a trust infrastructure to break the spell of scams, providing Payment Intelligence to banks, constituting of typology-specific data fields and adaptive insights.
- mmob provides the tools for any business to import or export API services in any channel through its embedded finance toolkit.
- Aperidata is a challenger Credit Bureau harnessing Open Banking to improve financial inclusion by revolutionising credit scoring and lending processes.
- Sprive helps homeowners to live with less debt by finding spare cash to reduce their mortgage.
- Ask Silver protects people from scams with a Scam Checker, allowing anyone to send a screenshot of anything they aren’t sure about, like an email or text message, and receive an analysis in seconds.