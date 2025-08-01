/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Hong Kong to issue first stablecoin licences in early 2026

Hong Kong's financial regulator has stated that the first stablecoin licences will not be issued this year despite the fact its stablecoin legislation has taken effect as of today.

  0 Be the first to comment

Hong Kong to issue first stablecoin licences in early 2026

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has moved to quell the market's expectations after the stablecoin bill was passed back in May.

Since then, investors have ploughed money into Hong Kong-based crypto companies. 

Fintechs ave also looked to raise cash to expand their businesses in anticipation of Hong Kong's future status as a global  hub for digital assets.

According to Reuters, at least 10 Hong Kong-listed companies raised a total of more than $1.5 billion from share placements in July for investment in reas such as stablecoins, digital assets and blockchain-based payment systems.

And while the HKMA will now accept stablecoin licence applications, approval is unlikely to be granted until 2026 at the earliest. Furthermore, only a "handful" will be granted in the first batch of applicaitons according to HKMA deputy chief executive Darryl Chan. 

The HKMA has previously issued statements warning of the risks around the digital assets market and the stablecoin market especially which has attracted a lot of investor speculation around new legislation and licences. 

HKMA has been actively flagging risks around the growing frothiness of the market around stablecoins most recently.

The regualtor issued a statement earlier this week calling on marekt participants “to exercise due caution in their public communications, as well as refrain from making statements that could be misinterpreted or create unrealistic expectations".

 

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Channels

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /security /financial inclusion /payments /start ups /markets

Keywords

blockchain legal stablecoins

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

ZA Global leads $40 million round in Hong Kong stablecoin firm RD Technologies

/regulation

Europe must provide more support for stablecoins or face subservience to the US dollar

/crypto

Trump expected to sign stablecoin regulation Genius Act into law

/crypto

Ant International takes aim at stablecoins; integration with USDC on the cards

/crypto

The FCA bundles stablecoins into new crypto regime

/crypto

Stablecoins could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030 - Citi

/crypto

Securities and Futures Commission unveils roadmap to make Hong Kong a global virtual asset hub

[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech FrontierFinextra Promoted[New Report] Cross-Border Payments as the Next Fintech Frontier

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept