ZA Global leads $40 million round in Hong Kong stablecoin firm RD Technologies

Hong Kong-based financial conglomerate ZA Global has led a $40 million Series A2 round in local stablecoin issuer RD Technologies.

0

RD Technolgies is laying the groundwork for the launch of HKDR, a stablecoin that promises to be fully anchored to the Hong Kong dollar. The news coincies with the publication by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority of a stablecoin licensing framework.



The funding from ZA Global provides a stepping stone into the work of regulated finance through a collaboration with digital banking subsidiary ZA Bank.



ZA Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RD, building on their foundational partnership in reserve banking services established last year. Under the new agreement, ZA Bank will further deepen its collaboration by providing custody for HKDR and by acting as a distribution hub for the new coin.



ZA global president Wayne Xu says: “As regulatory clarity and demand for compliant stablecoin solutions continue to grow, our partnership with RD marks a milestone in aligning innovation with compliance. Together, we are shaping a secure and regulated digital finance ecosystem for Hong Kong and the wider region.”



