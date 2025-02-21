/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Securities and Futures Commission unveils roadmap to make Hong Kong a global virtual asset hub

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) outlined a 12-point strategy today to boost Hong Kong’s virtual asset (VA) market.

  0 Be the first to comment

Securities and Futures Commission unveils roadmap to make Hong Kong a global virtual asset hub

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The ‘ASPIRe’ roadmap is made up of five-pillars - Access, Safeguards, Products, Infrastructure, and Relationships. As part of the ‘Relationships’ pillar, the SFC recently gathered for the inaugural meeting of the virtual asset consultative panel with senior management of all licensed virtual asset trading platforms.

Aims of the ‘ASPIRe’ roadmap are to streamline global liquidity, strengthen security compliance and product frameworks, and modernise financial infrastructure to leverage blockchain efficiency.

Key measures include new regulations for VA custodians and over-the-counter services, expanded product offerings, enhanced trading platform operational requirements, and initiatives to combat illicit activities, educate investors, and engage stakeholders.

The roadmap has been designed as a strategic response to emerging challenges in the VA market, future-proofing the ecosystem. As explained by Dr Eric Yip, the SFC’s executive director of intermediaries: “The roadmap is not a final destination but a living blueprint, one that invites collective efforts to advance Hong Kong’s vision as a global hub where innovation thrives within guardrails”.

Sponsored [Webinar] Practical AI in Payments: Moving Beyond Buzzwords to Bottom-Line Impact
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/cryptocurrency

Keywords

asset management blockchain trade finance

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Standard Chartered anchors HK dollar-backed stablecoin joint venture

/sustainable

Hong Kong launches roadmap for sustainability reporting

/regulation

Hong Kong regulator launches tokenisation pilot

[On-Demand Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open FinanceFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Beyond Open Banking – Exploring the Move to Open Finance

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept