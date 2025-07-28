Deutsche Bank to offer Wero payment acceptance

Deutsche Bank's Merchant Solutions business is integrating Wero into its payments acceptance offering ahead of the mobile wallet's launch in Germany.

Launched to harness the potential of account-to-account (A2A) payments to help European banks take on the might of Visa and Mastercard, the European Payments Initiative's Wero has already enrolled 40 million users across the first wave of markets it has entered.



Having initially focused on P2P payments, the effort is about to target online checkouts. Deutsche Bank will enable clients to accept Wero in its home market as well as Belgium and France after go-live, with the Netherlands and Luxembourg to follow in a subsequent step.



The bank - which is an EPI shareholder - says that the offering is not just for conventional merchants, it is also being opened up to market integrators and aggregators, such as fintechs and payment service providers.



“By integrating Wero, we will be able to offer our clients a modern and European alternative to current international payment solutions - a solution that is secure, efficient and deeply rooted in Europe. It will become one of the bank’s core local payment methods,” says Corina Metternich, head, business product payment methods, Europe, Deutsche Bank.