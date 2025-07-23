BNY taps Goldman Sachs blockchain platform to tokenize Money Market Funds

The Bank of New York Mellon is to employ blockchain technology developed by Goldman Sachs to maintain a record of customers’ ownership of select Money Market Funds (MMFs), opening up the transferability of existing MMF shares.

1

The initiative marks the first time in the US that fund managers have enabled subscription for shares of their MMFs via BNY’s LiquidityDirect and Digital Asset platforms, the corresponding value of which will be represented through mirrored record tokenization utilizing GS DAP.



BlackRock, BNY Investments Dreyfus, Federated Hermes, Fidelity Investments, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management will participate in the initial launch.



BNY will continue to maintain the official books, records, and settlements for the funds within currently approved guidelines while also enabling mirror tokens on GS DAP with the aim of creating future market opportunities globally.



“Using tokens representing the value of shares of Money Market Funds on GS DAP would enable us to unlock their utility as a form of collateral and open up more seamless transferability in the future,” says Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs. “We are excited about this strategic collaboration with BNY in our journey towards the longer-term vision for GS DAP and as we continue to lead and innovate in the digital assets space.”