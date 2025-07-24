UAE usurps UK in global fintech rankings

The UK has been pushed into third place in global fintech rankings for the first time following a strong showing by the UAE.

0

In the first half of 2025, global fintech investment reached $24 billion across 2,597 deals, a 6% increase on H2 2024, according to data compiled by Innovate Finance. The US remains dominant, with $11.5 billion raised across 1,082 deals, while other markets like India ($1.4 billion) and Singapore ($798 million) are gaining ground.



For the first time the UAE is the second-largest fintech market globally with $2.2 billion in investment mainly due to the $2 billion deal of Binance in H1 2025.



The UK is now the third-largest fintech market globally with $1.5 billion and 240 deals in the first half of the year and first in Europe, ahead of France and Germany combined. However, global competition for capital is increasing with India and Singapore not far from the UK.



Despite funding challenges, UK fintech companies continue to outperform on core business metrics. New analysis in the report shows that 11 of the UK’s most profitable FinTechs - Allica Bank, Atom, Funding Circle, Iwoca, Monzo, OakNorth, Revolut, Starling, Tandem, Wise and Zopa - generated a combined $3.3 billion in profits before tax in 2024, $848 million in tax charge, and employ over 26,000 people.



Fintechs across the rest of Europe excluding the UK raised $2.9 billion in H1 2025, up 28% from H2 2024. France and Germany saw strong performances, with $693 million and $668 million raised respectively.



Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, said: "Despite the broader market adjustment, it is encouraging to see signs of stabilisation and resilience, in the UK and across Europe. To retain our global lead however we need to continue working with industry, government and regulators to improve access to growth capital and innovation."