Monzo and Starling co-founder invests in UK fintech startup Monet

Monet, a financial cashflow startup targetting the creative industry sector, has secured an early-stage funding commitment of £17 million led by prominent UK banking executives ahead of closing its seed round this July.

Investors include Paul Rippon, co-founder of challenger banks Monzo and Starling, Michael Fischer from Modern Capital Group, and Dan Adler (Railsr, D Squared Capital), alongside specialist fintech VC Force Over Mass and leading angel investors.



Monet directly addresses a critical £1.1bn backlog in unpaid invoices, delayed supplier payments, and inadequate financing affecting creative agencies across Britain. With the current raise combining equity and debt, the company has also entered discussions to secure an additional £10 million in debt funding to further bolster growth.



Following a two-year R&D phase and a proven market pilot, Monet is already supporting agile creative agencies managing major campaigns in TV, social media, music, and gaming - including Cowshed Collective, the agency behind Footasylum’s YouTube hit Locked In.



Monet says UK creative businesses experience funding barriers four times more frequently than companies in other sectors, with just 7% accessing bank lending compared to 25% for general SMEs. Monet's platform aims to address the gap, providing a unified system for finance, payments, and workflow management.



Jacob Casson, founder and CEO of Monet, comments: “These teams are high-performing but often underfunded. We’ve built MONET to deliver financial products that plug directly into campaign operations - making capital, payments, and admin seamless from day one.



“Our typical clients turn over £2-20 million,” added Casson. “They’re lean, fast-growing agencies supporting global brands - and they need financial infrastructure that matches their pace.”



Paul Rippon says his interest represent his largest angel investment to date.



He says: "Monet is building the kind of infrastructure the creative sector has needed for a long time - one that directly solves the cash flow and operational challenges faced by media entrepreneurs.”

