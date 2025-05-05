PayPal launches contactless mobile wallet in Germany

PayPal's long-running effort to crack the high street continues with the launch in Germany of a contactless mobile wallet that lets users pay instore and in instalments with a tap of their phone.

0

In a global first, users in Germany will soon get access to a contactless feature through the latest version of the PayPal app.



This will enable shoppers to choose PayPal to pay with a simple tap of their phone at any location that accepts Mastercard contactless payments.



In a first for PayPal in Europe, the Pay Later online option will also roll out for use in physical stores in Germany. Users will be able to pay in three, six, 12 and 24-month instalments for in-store purchases with 'Ratenzahlung To Go'.



Customers can also activate offers in the PayPal app to earn cashback. Once activated, users will earn cashback when they pay contactless with the app at a range of German stores.



Joerg Kablitz, MD, PayPal Germany, Austria and Switzerland, says: “Cash has a role to play, but we know that many consumers and businesses are ready for innovative alternatives. Put simply, we believe PayPal is better than cash.



"Our App will make it easy and safe to pay with your phone in stores; it will give you more choice in how and when you pay; and even better - PayPal will help put money back in your pocket.”