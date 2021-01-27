Pine Labs rolls out tap-to-pay app for Indian small merchants

Mastercard-backed Asian commerce platform Pine Labs has rolled out a tap-to-pay app for small merchants in India, enabling them to start accepting contactless card payments without the need for any additional hardware.

Certified by PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), RuPay, Visa, Mastercard and Amex, Pine Labs AllTap is aimed at small merchants, home entrepreneurs, street vendors, hawkers, cab drivers, and others who are not ready to invest in a traditional point-of-sale (PoS) terminal to accept digital payments.



The app also includes the ability for merchants to introduce buy now, pay later installment payments for each transaction.



Commenting on the launch, B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs says: “AllTap requires no additional hardware for merchants to start accepting digital payments. Their NFC-enabled smartphone is now a payments acceptance device. Pine Labs AllTap has tremendous potential to bridge the digital divide not only in India but also in other markets.”