Dutch fintech Finom secures €115 million in Series C funding

Finom, the Amsterdam-based financial management platform for SMEs and freelancers, has closed a €115 million Series C funding round led by AVP, with participation from new investor Headline Growth and existing investors General Catalyst, Northzone, and Cogito Capital.

Combined with a recent €92.7 million million growth investment from General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund, Finom has now raised over €300 million in total funding to accelerate its European expansion.

The company has set an ambitious target to reach one million European business customers by the end of 2026. It currently serves over 125,000 customers with local IBAN accounts in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Finom offers a comprehensive set of financial tools that enable business owners to quickly open an account and efficiently manage their finances. The platform simplifies online financial management, payments, invoicing, and expense tracking. The company also recently entered the lending market with credit lines for Dutch businesses.

Since its €50 million Series B round in February 2024, Finom has doubled revenue in 2024 and grown its team to over 500 employees.

Andrey Petrov, CEO and co-founder of Finom, says: “This funding helps us go faster, not just in technology, but in earning the trust of a million entrepreneurs across Europe.”

