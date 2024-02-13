Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finom

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SME banking challenger Finom raises €50 million

SME banking challenger Finom raises €50 million

Finom, the Amsterdam-based financial management platform for SMEs and freelancers, has raised €50 million in Series B funding led by General Catalyst and Northzone.

The round also included participation from existing investors Cogito Capital, Entrée Capital, FJLabs, s16vc, and Target Global, bringing the total raised by the firm since inception to €100 million.

Launched in 2020, Finom currently serves more than 85,000 customers across Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy and expects to offer coverage across the entire Eurozone by 2025.

The EMI-licenced business offers a full-stack financial platform for business customers, including rapid account setup, online banking, payment processing, invoicing, FX, and expense management.

"We're beginning a journey in the EU's SME banking sector, where there's still vast growth potential, with less than 3% market penetration achieved so far by neobanking contenders," says Kos Stiskin, co-founder at Finom. "In this fast-evolving landscape, Finom is committed to becoming the leader in the EU through adapting our unified platform infrastructure, while paying close attention to the unique characteristics of each country we serve.”

Related Companies

Finom

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
SME banking challenger Finom raises EUR6.5m
/startups

SME banking challenger Finom raises EUR6.5m

Trending

  1. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  2. Revolut says Meta platforms are a &#39;hotbed&#39; for scams

  3. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

  4. Revolut combats roaming charges with &#39;eSIM&#39;

  5. Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future