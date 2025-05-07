Finom secures $105 million growth investment from General Catalyst

Finom, the Amsterdam-based financial management platform for SMEs and freelancers, has secured a $105 million growth investment from the Customer Value Fund of long-time investor General Catalyst.

This investment follows Finom’s €50 million ($54 million) Series B in February 2024, co-led by General Catalyst and Northzone, bringing its total funding to nearly €190 million ($200 million) since launch.



Finom currently serves over 100,000 businesses across Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy and will apply the new funding line to expand to other EU markets.



Unlike traditional growth capital, General Catalyst's investment allows Finom to finance their investment on acquiring customers without diluting shareholders or taking on additional risk, as GC assumes the downside exposure. In return, GC is entitled only to the customer value created by that spend, and GC’s entitlement is capped at a fixed amount.



Kos Stiskin, Finom's chairman and co-founder, says: "GC's Customer Value Fund is not just about injecting capital - it's about injecting expertise and alignment. They understand our business deeply and are funding growth in a way that preserves our equity and autonomy. With GC's support, we can aggressively expand across Europe, knowing we have a partner who shares our vision and is truly invested in our success."



Since its launch in 2020, Finom has expanded across key European markets, introducing local Iban accounts in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.



The Amsterdam-based company doubled revenue in 2024 and expects to sustain that pace in 2025, despite a softer macroeconomic environment.