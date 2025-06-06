/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

PitchBook: AI disruption rises, VC optimism cools in H1 2025

The latest PitchBook survey finds that venture capital investors are making "strategic adjustments as they navigate geopolitical uncertainty and technological transition."

  0 Be the first to comment

PitchBook: AI disruption rises, VC optimism cools in H1 2025

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

52% of VC investors are expecting major changes in the sector this year, up from 32% in late 2024, according to PitchBook’s H1 2025 VC Tech Survey.

The rise is driven by technologies such as automated underwriting and generative AI copilots. However, adoption hurdles remain, with nearly half of respondents citing unclear use cases, followed by skills shortages and high implementation costs. Regulatory concerns, meanwhile, have eased, falling from 55% to 39%.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, fintech remains one of the top sectors for growth capital, attracting 38% of allocations. Still, investor caution is rising. 34% are scrutinising deals more closely, 44% are pausing investments for clarity, and 25% are pulling back from international opportunities amid renewed trade tensions.

The broader fundraising outlook has cooled, with only 38% of respondents expecting a rise in VC funding this year, a decrease from 58% in H2 2024. Liquidity expectations are also more conservative, with fewer anticipating exit improvements.

As AI capabilities mature and geopolitical risks reshape capital flows, fintech startups are under growing pressure to deliver clear value and defensible AI strategies to stand out in a more selective market.

Sponsored [Webinar] Navigating the Macro-economy: Opportunities in Multi-currency Settlement
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/artificial intelligence /regulation & compliance /wealth management /markets

Keywords

innovation

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Citi joins Series A for AI-powered B2B embedded finance platform CrediLinq

/wholesale

JPMorgan shuts platform that connected founders with investors

/wealth

WealthTech Firenze scores £2.5 million Seed round

/startups

Berlin-based WealthTech startup NAO raises €3.4 million

/retail

Argentinian fintech Ualá hits $2.75bn valuation on $300m funding round

/identity

Deutsche Bank invests in ID security firm Akeyless

/ai

Datricks raises $15m for AI-powered risk management platform

/startups

Outward VC raises £51 million fintech fund

/retail

Molten Ventures feels the upside of Revolut's $45 billion valuation

[Webinar] Navigating the Macro-economy: Opportunities in Multi-currency SettlementFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Navigating the Macro-economy: Opportunities in Multi-currency Settlement

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept