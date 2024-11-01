/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Deutsche Bank invests in ID security firm Akeyless

Deutsche Bank's Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) group has made a strategic investment in identity security firm Akeyless. Terms were not disclosed.

Akeyless has built a unified Secrets & Machine Identity platform designed to prevent the number one cause of breaches - compromised identities and secrets.

Used by Fortune 100 companies, the cloud-native SaaS platform manages the lifecycle of all non-human identities and secrets across all environments.

Oded Hareven, CEO, Akeyless, says: "According to data we compiled, enterprises are using more than 12 tools across 15 categories and 75 vendors for secrets and machine identity management. This not only increases cost and complexity but also weakens the enterprise security posture.

"The strategic investment from Deutsche Bank will accelerate our mission to prevent breaches by empowering enterprises with enhanced control, visibility, and security for efficient management of their secrets and machine identities."

