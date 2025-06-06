Keeta, Solo partner on blockchain-native credit bureau

Keeta Network, a high-performance blockchain that connects Web3 and traditional financial systems, aims to be a real-world tokenisation and financial interoperability frontrunner by working with Solo. Solo turns data into reusable, verified credentials, enabling banks, fintech firms and cryptocurrency platforms to make smarter, faster decisions, without compromising privacy.

1

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Both backed by former Google CEO and chairman, Eric Schmidt, Keeta will enable a digital certificate that consolidates fragmented financial credentials into a verified identity. Referred to as Solo's PASS, it can be used for seamless lending, peer-to-peer credit, and on-chain financial reputation.

Keeta claims to be the only blockchain that can facilitate PASS for institutions and platforms to confidently underwrite loans with verified, user-permissioned data. The product also enables modern credit rails for wallets, dApps, and embedded finance, while allowing for pseudonymous lending and borrowing based on trusted credentials.

As a result, cryptocurrency and Web3 builders, global earners paid in stablecoins, DAOS, VCs, banks, and others will have access to a robust on-chain credit system.

PASS includes KYC, KYB, income, crypto assets, and business credentials, providing users instant, secure, and self-owned credentials, granting them access to the global economy, and allowing banks to serve with full visibility, spend controls, and risk alignment. The partnership will be rolled out in phases, with verified profiles launching in 2025.

Ty Schenk, CEO and founder, Keeta, says: "As digital asset adoption accelerates, Keeta's blockchain is the first to tackle the scale and regulatory overhead for an on-chain credit bureau, opening the door for lending, borrowing, mortgages, stablecoin payments, and more. As the fastest blockchain in the world, our network uses stringent security measures and provides verified users with immediate lending qualifications, giving them instant and secure access to credit. We're excited to see the use cases that PASS will create as we bridge traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem."

Georgina Merhom, founder of Solo, adds: "This is the first time that a blockchain network has made real-world financial credentials, like income, assets, and identity, verifiable, tokenized, and trusted for lending. Our partnership with Keeta allows us to build the trust layer of blockchain with real-world utility and the potential to power the next trillion dollars in lending. PASS delivers a portable, programmable credit bureau, owned by the people it's built for."