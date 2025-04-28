Nacha and JP Morgan's Kinexys collaborate on account validation

US clearing house Nacha is working with JP Morgan's Kinexys blockchain business to facilitate information exchange between their respective payment information networks.

Phixius by Nacha is a payment information network that links account validation requesters with data responders. It acts as a connected ecosystem providing users with one contract, one API gateway, and multiple validation opportunities.



It has now formed a strategic collaboration with Kinexys Liink, the bank-led peer-to-peer data sharing network from JP Morgan's blockchain unit.



The collaboration establishes information exchanges between the two payment information networks to boost account validation coverage for financial institutions, fintechs and corporations.



As part of the relationship, Phixius will serve as Kinexys Liink’s key US payment information network Responder, enabling near real-time validation of domestic bank account data. In turn, Phixius participants will gain access to Kinexys Liink application Confirm’s global account validation capabilities, expanding the reach and utility of the Phixius network.



Rob Unger, MD, ACH network development, Nacha, says: “Kinexys Liink and Phixius customers can benefit by validation services using data provided by either network, helping to mitigate payment fraud and reduce potential ACH returns.”



Gloria Wan, GM, Kinexys Liink at Kinexys by JP Morgan, adds: “Through the collaboration with Phixius by Nacha, we look forward to expanding the reach of Kinexys Liink to further strengthen account validation and cross-border payment infrastructure globally.”