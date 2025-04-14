/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SwapAgent and Trafigura open blockchain deposit accounts with JPMorgan Kinexys

LSEG's post-trade business Swap Agent and commodities house Trafigura are to be the first in the UK to open GBP-denominated deposit accounts via JPMorgan's blockchain business unit Kinexys.

  1 Be the first to comment

SwapAgent and Trafigura open blockchain deposit accounts with JPMorgan Kinexys

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

With the new accounts, SwapAgent and Trafigura will be able to conduct real-time cross-border and programmable transactions, including 24/7 foreign exchange (FX).

The UK launch follows the successful introduction by Kinexys Digital Payments of FX capabilities and EUR-denominated blockchain accounts in Frankfurt.

SwapAgent intends to use the accounts for its digital post trade services pilot project, and is considering opening additional blockchain accounts for its broader offerings, allowing it to operate beyond traditional branch cut-off times and manage liquidity 24/7 in a programmable manner.

Trafigura, meanwhile, will use the technology to move funds in real-time between New York, London and Singapore.

Chris McLaughlin, global head of group treasury at Trafigura, comments: “By implementing programmable payments and adopting Blockchain Deposit Accounts for real-time cross-border transfers, we believe we are poised to benefit from a transformative financial solution that will streamline our operations and enhance our competitive edge in the global commodities trading landscape.”

Since inception, over $1.5 trillion in transaction volume has been processed on JPMorgan's Kinexys platform, with average daily transaction volumes of over $2 billion.

Sponsored [Webinar] Solving procurement challenges with Embedded Payments
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

London Stock Exchange JPMorgan Chase Trafigura

Channels

/payments /wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

blockchain

Comments: (0)

Related news

/wholesale

Axis Bank and JP Morgan launch blockchain-based 24/7 cross border payments

/payments

Mastercard MTN connects to JP Morgan's Kinexys Digital Payments for settlement

/wholesale

JP Morgan rebrands Onyx to Kinexys for blockchain charge

[Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challengeFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challenge

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept