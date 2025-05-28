Checkout.com billionaire founder quits London for Monaco

The billionaire CEO of payments processor Checkout.com Guillaume Pousaz has switched his country of residence from the UK to tax haven Monaco.

0

Switzerland-born Pousaz, who founded Checkout.com in 2012 and is now worth an estimated $6 billion, is making the move just a year after arriving in London from Dubai, according to the Telegraph.



There is no indication that the company's London headquarters are affected by its boss's move.



The switch sees Pousaz avoid changes to the UK's non-dom regime and increased taxes on capital gains, which were introduced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachael Reeves as part of last year’s Budget.



He is not the first of the super-rich elite to abandon the UK since the changes: Goldman Sachs' vice chairman in Europe, Richard Gnodde, quit London for Milan earlier this year, while steel giant Lakshmi Mittal is also rumoured to be leaving.



Checkout.com provides merchants with a single platform combining payments, fraud monitoring and analytics. It counts big names such as Alibaba, Ikea, Remitly and Wise among its clients.



In 2022, the firm hit a $40 billion valuation on the back of a whopping $1 billion Series D funding round. The firm subsequently saw its valuation fall during the post-pandemic period but is targeting full-year profitability in 2025 after a strong finish to 2024 that saw 45% year-on-year net revenue growth in its core business.