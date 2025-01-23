Checkout.com sets stage for return to profitability

Payments processor Checkout.com is targeting full-year profitability in 2025 after a strong finish to 2024 that saw 45% year-on-year net revenue growth in its core business.

The company saw a profitable end to 2024, with soaring revenues at its core business, which serves the commerce and fintech sectors and accounts for 95% of total volumes.



Used by big names including Alibaba, Ikea, Remitly and Wise, Checkout.com added over 300 enterprises to its client base in 2024and now has more than 40 merchants processing over $1 billion annually on its network.



In a New Year letter sent today to merchants, partners, and employees, CEO Guillaume Pousaz revealed that the company is targeting 30% growth in net revenue, a full year of company profitability, and a 15% increase in employee headcount in 2025.



Says Pousaz: “In 2025, we’ll continue working tirelessly to solve our customers’ toughest challenges, driving better performance and providing direct access to the regions and payment methods their customers prefer.”