Australia's AMP taps Starling tech for SMB digital bank

Australian financial services firm AMP has tapped Engine by Starling for a new digital bank for small business owners and everyday customers.

0

The new mobile-first bank has been designed and built to help Australia’s millions of small business owners - including micro businesses, solopreneurs and side hustlers - run their operation on the go.



It is built on Engine, an API-based, cloud-native platform from UK digital bank Starling.



Users get fraud and identify theft protection, including Australia’s first numberless debit cards for small business and selfie-style video identity verification, as well as 24/7 human contact centre support via both phone and live chat.



In addition, there is seamless connectivity between personal and business banking and self-serve features which provide insights and give customers control, like spending breakdowns across merchants and suppliers.



Meanwhile, market-first access to UK banking tech ‘Spaces’ from Starling allows for the creation of virtual ‘sub-accounts’, making it easier to manage tax payments, payroll and other financial obligations.



Sean O’Malley, group executive, AMP Bank Group, says: “We are thrilled to launch our brand-new digital bank - purpose designed and built from the ground up to transform the banking experience for Australia’s millions of micro, side hustlers and small business owners, and everyday banking customers.



“We searched the world to source the very best in banking technology to create what we’re confident will be Australia’s premier mobile digital banking experience. We’ve loaded the new app with the very latest tech and innovations to provide business owners with the latest in cyber, fraud and scam protection, and the capability to integrate leading small business software solutions."