Curve Wallet to compete with Apple Pay on iOS devices

AFter arriving on Android, London-based digital wallet curve has taken advantage of the opening up of the iPhone NFC interface to provide a compelling alternative to Apple Pay on iOS devices.

Apple was forced to open up its architecture to third parties after acceping a European Commission ruling in July last year on competition concerns.



Until now, iPhone users have been locked into Apple Pay, with no way for banks or wallet providers to compete on experience, insight, or economics.



Curve's wallet brings all of a customer's card into one place with built-in smart features— including real-time spending insights, the ability to switch payment sources post-transaction, split payments and rewards stacking — giving iOS users more functionality than the simple tap-to-pay experience from Apple Pay.



"The payments ecosystem has for far too long been a one player game. Now with Apple's hands forced to open to competition, Curve Pay ushers in a new era of choice for iOS consumers," says Shachar Bialick, CEO & Founder of Curve. "Curve Pay empowers users to see and spend their money differently and opens a gateway to more intelligent spending. With Curve Pay also recently going live on Android, we are bringing universal access to all Curve users, regardless of device — so everyone can now manage their money, on any phone, with all the unique Curve benefits that comes with it."



Bialick claims to be the first company in Europe to give iOS users a choice when using their Apple device. This claim may be disputed by Norway's Vipps, which in December rolled out a competing tap-to-pay option to Apple Pay on iPhones.