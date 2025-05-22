/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Curve Wallet to compete with Apple Pay on iOS devices

AFter arriving on Android, London-based digital wallet curve has taken advantage of the opening up of the iPhone NFC interface to provide a compelling alternative to Apple Pay on iOS devices.

  1 Be the first to comment

Curve Wallet to compete with Apple Pay on iOS devices

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Apple was forced to open up its architecture to third parties after acceping a European Commission ruling in July last year on competition concerns.

Until now, iPhone users have been locked into Apple Pay, with no way for banks or wallet providers to compete on experience, insight, or economics.

Curve's wallet brings all of a customer's card into one place with built-in smart features— including real-time spending insights, the ability to switch payment sources post-transaction, split payments and rewards stacking — giving iOS users more functionality than the simple tap-to-pay experience from Apple Pay.

"The payments ecosystem has for far too long been a one player game. Now with Apple's hands forced to open to competition, Curve Pay ushers in a new era of choice for iOS consumers," says Shachar Bialick, CEO & Founder of Curve. "Curve Pay empowers users to see and spend their money differently and opens a gateway to more intelligent spending. With Curve Pay also recently going live on Android, we are bringing universal access to all Curve users, regardless of device — so everyone can now manage their money, on any phone, with all the unique Curve benefits that comes with it."

Bialick claims to be the first company in Europe to give iOS users a choice when using their Apple device. This claim may be disputed by Norway's Vipps, which in December rolled out a competing tap-to-pay option to Apple Pay on iPhones.

Sponsored [Webinar] The Next Fintech Frontier: A path to enhanced cross-border solutions amidst economic uncertainty
 

Share

2
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Curve Apple

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Norway's Vipps launches world's first Apple Pay rival for iPhone

/payments

Apple Pay launches UK open banking integration for Wallet

/payments

US judge orders Apple to face Apple Pay antitrust suit

/regulation

EU opens antitrust investigation into Apple Pay

New Report – The Future of US Digital Payments 2025: ACH & BeyondFinextra PromotedNew Report – The Future of US Digital Payments 2025: ACH & Beyond

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept