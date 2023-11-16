Apple Pay launches UK open banking integration for Wallet

Apple Pay users across the UK can now take advantage of a new feature that taps into the open banking framework to let them connect cards and view their account balance from within the Wallet app.

Soft launched in September, the feature is now live for all Brits, letting them see their up-to-date debit card balance in Wallet and when they’re checking out with Apple Pay online or in-apps.



Users are also able to view their debit card account details, as well as debit and credit card spending history, payments, deposits, and withdrawals, conveniently in one place in Wallet.



To connect debit and credit cards, Wallet users select them in Wallet and are taken to their bank's app for authentication before following a few steps to complete the process.



Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland are among the supported banks.



Jennifer Bailey, VP, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, says: "By enabling users to conveniently access their most useful account information within Wallet and at the time of their purchase, they can make informed financial decisions and better understand and manage their spend.



“We look forward to working with UK partners under the Open Banking initiative to help users better their financial health, and provide more ways in which banks can deepen their relationships with customers.”