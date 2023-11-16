Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Apple Pay launches UK open banking integration for Wallet

Apple Pay launches UK open banking integration for Wallet

Apple Pay users across the UK can now take advantage of a new feature that taps into the open banking framework to let them connect cards and view their account balance from within the Wallet app.

Soft launched in September, the feature is now live for all Brits, letting them see their up-to-date debit card balance in Wallet and when they’re checking out with Apple Pay online or in-apps.

Users are also able to view their debit card account details, as well as debit and credit card spending history, payments, deposits, and withdrawals, conveniently in one place in Wallet.

To connect debit and credit cards, Wallet users select them in Wallet and are taken to their bank's app for authentication before following a few steps to complete the process.

Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland are among the supported banks.

Jennifer Bailey, VP, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, says: "By enabling users to conveniently access their most useful account information within Wallet and at the time of their purchase, they can make informed financial decisions and better understand and manage their spend.

“We look forward to working with UK partners under the Open Banking initiative to help users better their financial health, and provide more ways in which banks can deepen their relationships with customers.”

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2022 - 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. JPM Coin launches programmable payments

  2. Revolut raises monthly fees for premium customers

  3. Irish banks ditch plans to build mobile payments app

  4. Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas lead &#163;77.7 million investment in Fnality

  5. IBM on how banks are starting to embrace generative AI

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?