Sweden's central bank comes down hard in favour of cash payments

Sweden's push to become a cashless society is rapidly heading into reverse, as the central bank sdubmits proposals to introduce an obligation to accept cash in the sale of essential goods, and to strengthen the banks' responsibility for cash handling.

In making its submission to country's ongoing Cash Inquiry, The Riksbank emphasises that it is essential that people can continue to use cash to enable all members of society to make payments, and for the resilience of the payment system.



“People should always be able to pay for food, healthcare and medicines both digitally and with cash," says Erik Thedéen, governor of the Riksbank. "The increasingly turbulent global situation, increased cyber attacks and also the major power outages in southern Europe show the importance of being able to make payments even when the internet is down”



The Riksbank is also in favour of extending and clarifying the responsibility of the major banks to offer corporate customers overnight deposits and petty cash as a matter of priority.



The central bank has also come down in favour of proposals to require banks to allow private individuals to deposit banknotes in accounts. Until now, there has been no legal obligation for the major banks to provide this service.



Says Thedéen: “The cash infrastructure is currently very vulnerable and urgent legislative action is needed to protect it. It is essential that businesses can make cash deposits and receive petty cash for people to be able to use cash in society at all. The banks should take more responsibility for the cash of both their corporate and private customers.”