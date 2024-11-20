Sweden's Riksbank presents case for modernisation of retail payments infrastructure

Sweden's central bank says the country's retail payment infrastructure needs to be modernised to accommodate more instant payments and third party access to payment and settlement rails.

The Riksbank’s view is that the future infrastructure for retail payments will have to comply with European standards, be ready to receive retail payments both instantly and at predetermined times, and facilitate the entry of new actors using new technologies.



"In recent years the clearing infrastructure has not kept pace with the development of new standards, legal requirements and other changes taking place in the Swedish market for retail payments," states the central bank. "The Riksbank therefore sees a need to modernise the infrastructure for clearing and settling retail payments in a way that meets these changes and anticipates future needs."



The central bank says that payments should, as far as possible, be settled at the Riksbank in central bank money. New players, including payment and e-money institutes, should be able to apply for access to the Riksbank’s settlement system and to the infrastructure for clearing payments. The infrastructure of the future should also offer a high level of protection against money laundering, cyber-attacks and other disruptions.



Operators in the Swedish retail payments market will need to adapt their systems and processes for payments says the central bank, warning that such efforts will be complicated and time-consuming.



"This is crucial to ensure that the payment infrastructure in Swedish kronor remains stable and efficient in the future," states the Riksbank. "A modernised infrastructure also facilitates innovation in the Swedish payment market.



"If the market participants do not succeed in their task, it may be appropriate for the government, including the Riksbank, to take greater responsibility for steering the development of the retail payments infrastructure in Sweden.

