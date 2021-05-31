Riksbank enlists Handelsbanken for e-krona pilot

Sweden's central bank has called in Handelsbanken and software firm TietoEvry for the latest stage of its central bank digital currency pilot.

With cash usage dwindling in Sweden, the Riksbank started a project in the spring of 2017 to examine the scope for the creation of a CBDC that could ensure that the general public will still have access to a state-guaranteed means of payment.



It is now bringing in its first external participants to the test environment to "evaluate the integration between the participants’ existing systems and the technical platform for the e-krona pilot".



Specifically, the central bank will test an integration of the payment flows already developed with Handelsbanken's and TietoEvry's internal systems.



Benny Johansson, head, Nordic payments, Handelsbanken, tells Dow Jones: ""This partnership gives us the opportunity to evaluate what benefits the currency may provide, as well as giving us the chance to create value for the bank, our customers and society in general."