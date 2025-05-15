JPMorgan Chase and technology company Infleqtion have released a new open source quantum software library designed to improve the efficiency of potential applications and use cases.

The qLDPC library introduces advanced error-correction techniques that enable 10-100x reductions in the number of physical qubits required to run quantum programs. This step-change improvement addresses the sheer scale of hardware typically needed to achieve practical fault tolerance.



Historically, building a fault-tolerant quantum computer has required massive overhead: it’s been estimated that a single logical, error-corrected qubit might need up to 1,500 physical qubits to function reliably. By contrast, the new library reduces that requirement to between 15 and 150, depending on the implementation, dramatically shrinking the hardware footprint needed for real-world applications.



To encourage collaboration and ongoing innovation, qLDPC is available as an open-source library, allowing developers, researchers, and hardware partners to engage directly with the codebase. The project is intended as a shared foundation for quantum developers to explore new methods for improving error correction and optimizing quantum workloads across a variety of platforms.



“Efficient error correction is one of the key enablers for commercially relevant quantum computing,” says Pranav Gokhale, general manager of Computing, Infleqtion. “Through our work with JPMorgan, we’re showing how software and hardware innovation, especially the flexibility of our Sqale quantum processor, can work together to move the financial industry toward commercial use of quantum computing faster.”



JPMorgan Chae is at the forefront of quantum experiementation in the financial sector. The bank accounts for two-thirds of all quantum job postings among tracked banks and has published more than half of all quantum-related research papers.